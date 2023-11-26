AXQ Capital LP Lowers Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AXQ Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in AES were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of AES by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AES by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,458,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 268,048 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

