AXQ Capital LP Makes New $113,000 Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Shares of KC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.