AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

