AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YMM. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,805,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,358,000 after acquiring an additional 365,495 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,236,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,535,000 after acquiring an additional 366,952 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% in the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 16,230,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YMM opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. Research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

