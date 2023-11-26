AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 152,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 134,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,450,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in KBR by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $52.27 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -34.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

