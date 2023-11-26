AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $216.88 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.86.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.