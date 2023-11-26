AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,700 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNI opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

