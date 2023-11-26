AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 18,400 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,289,346 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BB opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

