AXQ Capital LP Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

