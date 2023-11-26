AXQ Capital LP Sells 1,500 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

AXQ Capital LP lessened its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.47) to GBX 3,000 ($37.53) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.78) to GBX 3,170 ($39.66) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

