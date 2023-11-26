AXQ Capital LP Takes $236,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

