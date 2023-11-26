B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 21,000 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2,164.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $275.80 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $289.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.20.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

