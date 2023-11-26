B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 27,046 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 297.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $218.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $221.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,776 shares of company stock valued at $29,463,693. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

