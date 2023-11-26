B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 44,748 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

