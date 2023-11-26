B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 70,367 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,032,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 102.5% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 505,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

