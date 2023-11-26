B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 48.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 162,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,777,000 after buying an additional 52,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KLA by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after buying an additional 77,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in KLA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in KLA by 23.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $555.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $562.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

