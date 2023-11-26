B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 1,873 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Shares of PGR opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.94. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

