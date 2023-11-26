B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 29,251 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $110.78 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

