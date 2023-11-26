B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 49,111 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

