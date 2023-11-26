B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.12% of YETI worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.
In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
YETI stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $51.27.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.
