B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $59,302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280 in the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

