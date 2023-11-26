B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IAC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after buying an additional 347,020 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,269,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of IAC opened at $48.47 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

