B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $118.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

