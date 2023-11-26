B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $77.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

