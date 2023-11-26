B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $5.15 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,908 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 63,334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

