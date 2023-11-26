B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $5.25 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $248,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,902 shares of company stock worth $4,915,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.43.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $175.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

