B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 60,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

