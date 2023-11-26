B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 128,156 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 184.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,156 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,165,000 after buying an additional 622,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

