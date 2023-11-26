B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 29,787 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.05% of Performance Food Group worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $413,336 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

