B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 78,202 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,202 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.34 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.