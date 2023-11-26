B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.10% of Valvoline worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Insider Activity

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lori Ann Flees acquired 8,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Lori Ann Flees purchased 8,879 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $299,755.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 12,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

