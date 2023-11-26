B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

