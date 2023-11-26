Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global lowered Baidu to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 12,844.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after buying an additional 947,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Baidu by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $65,683,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

