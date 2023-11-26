Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Baidu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 12,844.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after purchasing an additional 947,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Baidu by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $65,683,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

