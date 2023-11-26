Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,594,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,085,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of Banco Bradesco worth $175,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 537.7% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 186.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,988,000 after buying an additional 34,535,929 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 24,233,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304,108 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.