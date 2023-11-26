Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 0.8 %

BNED opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,800,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616,984 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.