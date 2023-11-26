BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.93.

NYSE BRBR opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

