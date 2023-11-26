Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.60.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:J opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 164.3% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.