Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,623 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

