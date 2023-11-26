Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $50,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.01. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

