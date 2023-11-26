BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 221,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 89.9% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 836,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

