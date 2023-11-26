BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Aclarion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BioNexus Gene Lab alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million 1.45 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -45.00 Aclarion $60,000.00 39.56 -$7.07 million N/A N/A

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% Aclarion -5,433.03% -724.93% -220.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioNexus Gene Lab and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats Aclarion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.