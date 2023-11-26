Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

