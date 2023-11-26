Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,405 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.07% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 623.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BVH. B. Riley lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NYSE BVH opened at $74.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.74. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $74.29.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

