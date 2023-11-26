BMO Capital Markets Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $129.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.17.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 264.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $996,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.