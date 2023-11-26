BMO Capital Markets Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $129.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

