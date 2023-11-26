BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

ZWU stock opened at C$10.23 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.44.

