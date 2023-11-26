BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ZRE opened at C$19.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.51. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$17.82 and a one year high of C$24.61.

