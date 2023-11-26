BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 4th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZUT opened at 19.55 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of 17.82 and a 12 month high of 24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is 19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.