Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,712. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.